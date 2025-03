7 Mar. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kazakh airline Qazaq Air will resume flights from Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to the city of Turkestan.

The first planes will depart on May 1, flights will be carried out twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

The company will also organize connecting flights to Astana. On Thursdays, planes will depart from Samarkand at 21:00 local time and arrive in the Kazakh capital at 01:30.

It should be added that the transfer in Turkestan will take about 50 minutes.