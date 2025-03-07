IAEA admits ineffectiveness of anti-Iranian sanctions

7 Mar. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has admitted the ineffectiveness of the anti-Iranian restrictions imposed by the West.

According to him, Western sanctions against the Iranian nuclear program have had no effect, as Tehran has found ways to bypass them.

In addition to this, the Director General stated that Iran has made significant progress in developing its nuclear program since 2018. He also pointed out that the USA withdrew from the JCPOA that year.

In February, Grossi called for the creation of a new format for an agreement with Tehran on its nuclear program. He believes that the JCPOA is very outdated now.