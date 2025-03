10 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Wildberries, one of Russia's largest online marketplaces, is launching a new service called WB Track on March 10 that allows customers to send packages between order pick-up points.

The service is available on a pilot basis for sending packages from 100 Wildberries pick-up points to Moscow and other regions of Russia.

In the coming months the service will begin to rapidly expand to the marketplace's network of pick-up points throughout the country.