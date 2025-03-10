Ruling party losing popularity in Türkiye

10 Mar. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The popularity of the ruling Justice and Development Party has declined in Türkiye, according to a poll conducted by the ORC research company.

The survey covered 3,400 people in 26 provinces of the republic.

Citizens were asked which party they would vote for if elections were held in the near future.

According to the poll results, the Republican People's Party currently ranks first in popularity, with 29.3% of respondents supported it. The AKP is in second place with 28.9% of the votes. The Nationalist Movement ranks third, securing 8.3% of the vote.