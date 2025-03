13 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon have signed a national border treaty.

The document was formally signed at the Kyrgyz presidential residence "Yntymak Ordo" in Bishkek within the framework of the Tajik leader's state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

The presidents also inaugurated the common state border via video link.

This step will make a significant contribution to ensuring security, as failure to resolve this issue has repeatedly led to conflicts.