Azerbaijan invests $10.5 billion in revival of liberated territories

14 Mar. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

From 2021 to 2024, almost 18 billion manats (about $10.5 billion) from Azerbaijan's state budget were invested in the restoration of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said.

He noted that in 2024 alone, investments in the revival of these territories amounted to 5.3 billion manats.

"For this purpose, 4 billion manats are planned to be allocated from the state budget in 2025",

Ali Asadov said.

Let us remind you that an airport will open in Lachin this year. Currently, specialists are continuing reconstruction work on the building.