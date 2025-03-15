Azerbaijan wraps up master plan for liberated cities

15 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The master plan of Azerbaijan's eight liberated cities has already been completed, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev said on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum.

"The planning of 90 villages has been completed. Today, a total of about 30,000 people live in those areas," Anar Guliyev said.

In 2024, Azerbaijan spent 5.3 billion manat from the state budget on the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation. The 2025 state budget includes 4 billion manat for ongoing restoration efforts, Trend reports.