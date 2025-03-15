Judoka from Azerbaijan wins gold at Junior European Cup

15 Mar. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Azerbaijan Judo Federation

Representative of the Azerbaijani junior judo team Aysun Mammadova showed excellent performance at the European Cup, which is being held in Porec (Croatia).

Athlete from Azerbaijan Aysun Mammadova won the European Judo Cup among juniors, which is being held in Porec (Croatia).

The judoka competes in the 52 kg weight category. Before the final fight, she defeated opponents from Moldova, Sweden and Canada, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In the fight for first place, Mammadova defeated the representative of Switzerland. Having won the gold award, she brought the first medal of the tournament for the national team of Azerbaijan.