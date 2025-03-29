Sarijali village to accommodate nearly 900 people

29 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Sarijali village in the Aghdam district is set to welcome 895 residents as part of the first phase of its reconstruction project.

The execution of 203 distinct residential units has been successfully finalized. The residential units are available in a spectrum of dimensions, encompassing configurations of two, three, four, and five rooms.

The total area designated for the project exceeds 120 hectares. The full plan involves the construction of 425 homes in two phases.

On March 27, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the inauguration of the first phase of the Sarijali village.