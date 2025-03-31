Iran see uptick in international passenger traffic

31 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of passengers transported to international destinations via Iranian airports grew by 20% during 11 months of the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through February 18, 2025) compared to the same period last year (from March 21, 2023, through February 19, 2024).

According to the Iranian Airports Company, this figure amounted to 3.5 million passengers versus 2.92 million passengers in 11 months of the last Iranian year, Trend reported.

A total of 54 civilian airports operate in Iran, of these, 14 are international airports. Iranian airports transport an average of 30 million passengers annually.