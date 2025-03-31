Baku: Yerevan is trying to hide its provocations with disinformation

31 Mar. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army this morning, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the fire from small arms was opened at approximately 11:10 (10:10 Moscow time) from the Armenian Armed Forces positions near the Bazarchay settlement in the Garakilsa district.

The ministry emphasized that Armenia, whose Armed Forces have been regularly shelling Azerbaijani units in recent days and trying to conduct reconnaissance flights over Azerbaijani positions using UAVs, is spreading disinformation with the aim of concealing provocations.

"We declare that the information disseminated by Armenia claiming that the Azerbaijani Army units allegedly subjected to fire Khanazakh settlement is baseless, entirely false, and disinformation",

the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

The ministry explained that Yerevan is trying to form a false opinion among the world community and at the same time hide its own provocations by spreading deliberately false information.