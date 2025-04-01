Azerbaijan defuses 436 mines in March

1 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Azerbaijan's National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), 331 anti-personnel mines, 105 anti-tank mines and 9,755 unexploded ordnance were retected and defused in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

The total area cleared of mines was 4,500 hectares.

Let us remind you that since the end of the Second Karabakh War, 180,000 hectares of territory have been cleared in Azerbaijan, with specialists detecting 56,000 mines and 121,000 explosive objects. This was stated in a report by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN.