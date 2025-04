3 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Dagestan parliament, Zaur Askenderov, spoke about the friendly relations between Dagestan and Azerbaijan.

The Chairman of the People's Assembly of the republic stressed the importance of strengthening the historically established ties between Dagestan and Azerbaijan through public diplomacy.

Askenderov noted that Dagestan and Azerbaijan have a common mentality and spiritual values. He added that they should not only be preserved and strengthened, but also further developed.