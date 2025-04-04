Kavelashvili to visit Azerbaijan and Armenia

4 Apr. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Georgia intends to visit two neighboring republics of the South Caucasus in April, according to Luka Ekhvaia, the head of state's adviser on international relations.

Ekhvaia noted that Mikheil Kavelashvili would first visit Azerbaijan. The trip to Baku is scheduled for April 14-15.

The Georgian President will visit Armenia at the end of the month, though the exact dates of the trip have not yet been confirmed.

Details of Kavelashvili's upcoming trips to Baku and Yerevan have not yet been made public.