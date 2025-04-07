Seven killed in coal mine in Iran

7 Apr. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A tragedy in a coal mine in northern Iran has claimed the lives of seven workers, local media reported.

The men died as a result of a gas leak that occurred in a mine in Semnan province.

"As a result of a gas leak in a coal mine in Mehmanduyeh, near the city of Damghan, seven workers have been trapped in a tunnel. The bodies of five of them… have already been recovered from the mine; the remaining two have just been removed from there",

the Iranian news agency Mehr said

The exact cause of the incident has not yet been determined. According to preliminary data, three workers are still in the mine.