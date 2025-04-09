Children's camps in Kuban, Crimea not affected by fuel oil spill, Ministry of Education says

9 Apr. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

No fuel oil emissions have been recorded in any children's camp in the Krasnodar Territory or Crimea to date. Children are currently on vacation in two camps, the Russian Ministry of Education informed. However, the ministry noted that the situation in the summer cannot be predicted.

The fuel oil spill that happened after tankers’ crash in the Kerch Strait in December 2024 has not yet been found in children's vacation camps either in the Krasnodar Territory or in Crimea, Anna Timofeeva, acting head of the Department of State Policy in the Sphere of Upbringing, Additional Education and Children's Vacation at the Ministry of Education, said during a meeting in the Federation Council dedicated to children's vacations in the summer of 2025.

"But what will happen next, is still unclear,”

– Timofeeva said.