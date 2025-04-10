US State Department: Talks in Istanbul were constructive

10 Apr. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The talks between Russia and the United States that took place in Istanbul on Thursday were assessed by the State Department.

According to the press service of the US State Department, the meeting was constructive and focused on the work of embassies. The discussion also included the possibilities of providing banking services for the work of diplomatic missions.

The parties discussed the possibility of holding "a new meeting on these issues in the near future", if necessary. The time, location and the participants of the next round of consultations will be determined later, the US department clarified.

Let us remind you that the meeting lasted about six hours. The Russian delegation was headed by Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev, and the US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.