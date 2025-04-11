AFFA to hold Reporting Conference on April 11

11 Apr. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, April 11, the Reporting Conference of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan will be held in Baku.

During the meeting, AFFA President Rovshan Najaf will deliver a speech, and a report on the organization's activities will be presented, including AFFA's development strategy.

In addition to this, the head of the Referees Committee Frank De Bleecker will be presented at today's meeting.

The day before, the President of the Football Federation of Armenia announced that he did not intend to leave his post. Earlier, he had released a statement criticizing his opponents who were calling for his resignation.