Russian, Azerbaijani FMs Discuss Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Moscow

12 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov discussed Ilham Aliyev’s upcoming visit to Moscow, as well as a number of other issues. The discussion took place during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“During the conversation, practical steps were discussed to strengthen the allied cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries, a schedule of joint events, including the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev in the celebrations in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War,”

