Two Russian airlines receive permission to fly to Abkhazia

13 Apr. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two Russian air carriers, iFly and NordStar, have received permission to operate flights to Sukhum, according to Rosaviatsia documentation.

iFly planes will fly between Moscow and Abkhazia, with up to 14 flights per week. NordStar will operate three weekly flights from Krasnoyarsk.

Sukhum Airport

The opening of Sukhum Airport and the launch of direct flights between Russia and Abkhazia are scheduled for May 1, 2025. Today, the airport is ready for certification: employees of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic have completed all the necessary technical work and equipment tests. The airport is expected to employ over 300 people.

The upcoming launch of Sukhum Airport has caused a surge in demand for holidays in Abkhazia among Russian tourists. The country has entered the top five most popular tourist destinations.