Trump says decision on Iranian nuclear issue to be made soon

14 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected to make a decision on Iran very quickly, after both countries said they held "positive" and "constructive" talks in Oman on Saturday and agreed to reconvene this week.

The U.S. leader told reporters aboard Air Force One that he met with advisers on Iran and expected a quick decision.

"We'll be making a decision on Iran very quickly," Trump said.

Axios cited two sources as saying that a second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran would take place on April 19 in Rome.

The talks held in Oman on Saturday were the first between Iran and a Trump administration, including the U.S. president's 2017-2021 first term.

Officials said they took place in a "productive, calm and positive atmosphere." Trump told reporters the U.S.-Iran talks were going "okay". Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the two negotiating teams may embark on discussions toward "a general framework of a future deal." According to him, it was a constructive meeting.