Next round of U.S.-Iran talks may take place in Italy - report

14 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The second round of nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran, scheduled for April 19, may be held in Rome, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the meeting between U.S. and Iranian officials is likely to take place in a face-to-face format in one room, unlike the indirect talks in Muscat, Oman.

Omani mediators may also attend the meeting, the news outlet said.

Before the second meeting between U.S. and Iranian officials, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran to discuss monitoring and verification procedures at the country’s nuclear facilities.