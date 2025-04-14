Georgia continues to break export records

14 Apr. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian exports are growing and reaching record levels, the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Vakhtang Tsintsadze said.

Last month, exports from Georgia reached $566 million, exceeding the figures for the same period last year by more than 8%.

In the first quarter of 2025, exports grew by 5.7%, reaching a record level of $1.4 billion.

According to Tsintsadze, such figures serve as further evidence of the stability of the Georgian economy, which is especially important amid global challenges and growing uncertainty.

"The positive trend shows that products made in Georgia are competitive",

the Deputy Minister stated.

It should be noted that Georgia's external debt has also increased. According to the National Bank of the country, the debt increased by $734 million from October to December 2024. The total external debt reaches about $25 billion. This is almost three quarters of the country's GDP.