16 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Money transfers from Russia to Georgia totaled $93 mln in January-March, which is 1.9 lower than in the same period last year, according to figures provided by the National Bank of Georgia.

Money transfers to Georgia from various countries of the world totaled $786 million in March, down by 3% compared with the same period last year.

The U.S. was the biggest money sender as nearly $150 mln were transferred from the country to Georgia, followed by Italy with more than $140 mln transferred.