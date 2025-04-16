Biden delivers first public speech since leaving office

16 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former U.S. President Joe Biden gave a speech to Americans in Chicago (Illinois) for the first time since completing his presidential term; the address was broadcast by US TV channels.

Biden, 82, participated in a conference hosted by the non-governmental organization ACRD, which provides legal support to people with disabilities.

The former White House host spoke for about 30 minutes, refraining from mentioning the name of the current American leader Donald Trump, though criticizing his administration’s policy in the area of social security.

In addition, the former president emphasized the growing division within American society and warned that such polarization cannot continue.

On January 20, Biden ceded the White House to Trump after holding the post from 2021 to 2025.