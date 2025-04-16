Khamenei sends message to Putin

16 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said he will deliver a letter from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the diplomat, the meeting will be organized within the framework of his visit to Russia, the Iranian media reported.

"The purpose of my trip to Russia is to convey the Leader's written message to Putin," Araghchi said.

Earlier it was reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Araghchi.

Last week, indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The next round of talks is scheduled for April 19.