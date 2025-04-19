Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijan's Orthodox Christian community on Easter

19 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on the Easter holiday.

"I sincerely congratulate you and the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the sacred holiday of Easter, and I extend my wishes of happiness and well-being to all of you," Ilham Aliyev said.

In Azerbaijan, which has rich traditions of tolerance, there has never been a case of religious or faith-based discrimination throughout its history, and the country’s ethnocultural diversity has been preserved to this day.

"The promotion and encouragement in our society of a culture of coexistence based on mutual respect and trust, along with progressive social and moral values, is one of the key directions of our state policy," Ilham Aliyev said.

He stressed that the Christian community holds a special place in Azerbaijan's society, where an atmosphere of national and spiritual solidarity and exemplary tolerance prevails.

"I am pleased to note that our Christian citizens are honorably represented in the public, political, and cultural life of the country and make a valuable contribution to the development and progress of our common home - Azerbaijan," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that Easter symbolizes renewal, rebirth, compassion and mercy.