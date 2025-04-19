Armenia resumes shelling of Azerbaijani positions

19 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian armed forces shelled the Azerbaijani army positions yesterday evening, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service reported.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense ministry, at about 10:35 pm (local time), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region subjected to fire the Azerbaijan army positions using small arms.

The ministry stressed that the Azerbaijani armed forces took adequate retaliatory measures in the indicated direction.