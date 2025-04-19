Baku hosting Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

19 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An opening ceremony of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy 2025 has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 18.

The event started with presentation of the participating countries and their flags, AZERTAC reported.

Addressing the event, Secretary General of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Fatima Shafizada noted that Baku is hosting this competition for the 9th time. She described gymnastics as a symbol of elegance and beauty.

Gymnasts from 39 countries compete for medals in the tournament. Athletes demonstrate their skills on individual and all-around disciplines.

Azerbaijan is represented by Kamilla Seyidzade and Zohra Jafarova, who performed in the rhythmic program, and the group exercises team.

The AGF Trophy Cup will be handed over to the gymnast who racked up the most execution points. The competitions will wrap up on April 20.