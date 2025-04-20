President of Turkmenistan to visit Astana

20 Apr. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tomorrow, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will arrive in Kazakhstan on a two-day working visit, Akorda reports.

"On April 21-22, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov are to hold an informal meeting in Turkestan",

Akorda reported.

The visit of the high-ranking guest will take place at the invitation of the Kazakh leader. During the talks, the heads of the two states intend to discuss the prospects for further strengthening the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

The heads of the two countries also intend to coordinate positions on the regional agenda issues, the report says.

Let us remind you that in October 2024, the President of Kazakhstan paid an official visit to Turkmenistan. During that visit, he held talks with the President of Turkmenistan, unveiled a monument to Abai in Ashgabat and participated in the International Forum "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations - the Basis of Peace and Development".