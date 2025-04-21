Iran and U.S. to discuss expected talks details on April 23

21 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Talks between Iranian and U.S. experts scheduled for April 23 will be held in Oman with the participation of mediators, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"The expert and technical discussions of the details of the negotiations will be held in Muscat on Wednesday with the participation of mediators," Kazem Gharibabadi said.

The sides are currently working on general principles for the talks.

The second round of talks between the U.S. and Iran concluded on Saturday after nearly four hours of discussions in Rome.

This session followed the inaugural round held on April 12 in Muscat, where U.S. and Iranian representatives, led respectively by Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, engaged in negotiations facilitated by Oman concerning Tehran’s nuclear program. Witkoff and Araghchi will meet again on April 26 after technical consultations on April 23.