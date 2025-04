21 Apr. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced upcoming talks between the Turkish and American delegations.

The head of the Turkish Trade Ministry emphasized that the talks would focus on the abolition of customs duties.

According to Bolat, Ankara does not deserve an additional 10% customs duties. The minister expressed confidence that they would be abolished.

He also added that the US-Turkish talks would be held at the ministerial level.