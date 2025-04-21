Iranian President expresses condolences over death of Pope

21 Apr. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has sent an official message to the Vatican, where he expressed his condolences over the death of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church.

"Pope Francis, as the leader of Catholics, dedicated his precious life to spreading the teachings of Christ (peace be upon him), including peace, justice, freedom, interreligious interaction and dialogue aimed at achieving peace, friendship and global security",

Masoud Pezeshkian said.

According to Pezeshkian, the late Pope's humanism, noting that among the most significant aspects of his life and leadership is a clear humanistic position regarding inhumane actions around the world, in particular, his condemnation of the events in Gaza, the message reads.