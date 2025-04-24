Trump comments on possible meeting with Putin in Saudi Arabia

24 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly after his visit to the Middle East in May.

When asked whether he plans to meet with the Russian president, Trump said he will be meeting with Putin. When asked whether such a meeting could take place in Saudi Arabia, he replied, "It's possible, but most likely not."

"I think we'll meet with him shortly thereafter," Trump said.

The White House announced on Tuesday that Trump will travel to the Middle East from May 13 through 16 to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

In March, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet in Saudi Arabia at some point, but as of today, no concrete plans have materialized.

U.S. special envoy Steven Witkoff also suggested that the Russian-U.S. summit could be held in Saudi Arabia. He noted that he could not speak for Putin and Trump, but his "best bet" was that it will happen.