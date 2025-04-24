Gafarova to lead Azerbaijani delegation to Pope Francis' funeral

24 Apr. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova will take part in the funeral of Pope Francis, which will take place on April 26, according to the press service of the legislative body.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova will leave for Rome on April 25.

Let us remind you that Pope Francis passed away on April 21 at the age of 88. In his will, Francis asked to be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. The tomb should be very simple and without decorations.

It is known that the Georgian delegation to the funeral of Pope Francis will be headed by President Mikheil Kavelashvili. He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, Head of the Presidential Administration Ketevan Kvinikadze and representatives of the Georgian Orthodox Church.