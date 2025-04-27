Armenia expresses condolences to Iran over Bandar Abbas tragedy

27 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Armenian MFA

The Armenian MFA has expressed condolences over the explosion and fire that occurred in the city of Bandar Abbas. There are currently 28 known victims and 1,100 injured.

Armenia expresses condolences to Iran over the tragic explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in the city of Bandar Abbas, the Armenian MFA informed.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic explosion in Bandar Abbas, which resulted in numerous casualties. We express our deepest condolences to the government and friendly people of Iran, as well as the families and loved ones of the victims,”

- the message of the Armenian MFA reads.

In addition, the ministry wished all the victims a speedy recovery.