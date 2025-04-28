Iran expresses gratitude to Russia for help with putting out Bandar Abbas fire

28 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is grateful to Russia for its help in fighting the blaze at the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"We are grateful to the countries that have expressed sympathy for Iran and announced assistance to it during this period, especially the Russian government," Baghaei said.

On April 26, a powerful explosion ripped through the port in Bandar Abbas. Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry send several flights to Iran. Russian rescuers arrived in Iran on two Be-200ChS planes and one IL-76TD plane, held meetings with their Iranian counterparts, outlined a plan of action and engaged in the firefighting effort.