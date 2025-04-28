Death toll in Iranian port blast surges to 46

28 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of people killed in an explosion at the Shahid Rajai port in southern Iran's Bandar Abbas has risen to 46.

More than 1,000 people were hospitalized as a result of the blast, with 138 still receiving treatment.

According to emergency services, search and rescue operations have begun at the port.

On April 26, a powerful explosion occurred at the Shahid Rajaee port, located in the city of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf coast. According to the latest data, nearly 1,400 people were injured. No official announcement has been made about the cause of the blast.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Tehran said Russian rescuers had arrived in Iran.