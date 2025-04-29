Iran ready to meet Eurotroika on nuclear program

29 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has proposed meeting the European parties to a 2015 nuclear deal possibly in Rome this Friday if talks resume with the United States, Reuters reported citing diplomats.

Iran's reach out to Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3, or Eurotroika, suggests Tehran is keeping its options open, but also wants to assess where the Europeans stand on the possible re-imposition of U.N. sanctions before October, when a resolution ratifying the 2015 accord expires.

Eurotroika has not yet responded to the proposal.

The third round of talks between Iran and the U.S. on settling the crisis around Iran’s nuclear program was held in Oman on April 26. The first round was held in Oman’s capital Muscat on April 12, the second - in Rome on April 19.