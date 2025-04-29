Two Karabakh villages welcome new citizens

29 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The next groups of former internally displaced persons are returning to the Azerbaijani villages of Sarijaly in the Aghdam district and Ballija in the Khojaly district.

At this stage, 39 families (169 people) are returning to Sarijaly, and 15 families (68 people) to Ballija.

Today, the families, previously temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, children's camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various regions of the republic, left for their native lands from the Garadagh district of Baku, Trend reported.

Currently, about 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies and other specialists.