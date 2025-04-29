Trump names achievements of his first 100 days in office 'historic'

29 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump described the accomplishments of his administration as "historic" after completing 100 days in office, he said in a statement on the social media platform Truth Social.

"We have now beaten all records set by previous administrations, and will continue working hard to hire the most competent, hardworking Patriots, who will help us usher in our Country’s Golden Age," Trump wrote.

The U.S. president also posted a Truth Social message taking a jab at Joe Biden. Trump railed against his Democratic predecessor’s economic policy, boasting that he would reverse the country's misfortune. According to the U.S. leader, the U.S. lost billions of dollars a day in International trade under Biden.

"I have now stemmed that tide, and will be making a fortune, very soon. Stay tuned as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said.

Opinion polls have been unanimous in noting a particularly sharp slide in Trump's approval ratings. Trump called the polls "Fake News".

"We are doing great, better than ever before," he boasted.

According to a survey conducted on April 17-21 by the NORC research center for the Associated Press, 7 out of 10 Americans approve of Trump’s activities during the first 100 days of his presidency. At the same time, a joint poll by ABC News, The Washington Post, and Ipsos, conducted on April 18-22, recorded the lowest approval rating for a president at the 100-day mark in the last 80 years.