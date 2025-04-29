Tbilisi: Georgia has potential to ensure security in Caucasus

29 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Vice Speaker Gia Volski said that Tbilisi has the potential to ensure security in the South Caucasus.

The politician emphasized that Georgia, as a neutral player, is interested in helping to resolve relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He also said that the visit of the Georgian President to Armenia symbolizes Georgia's approach to regional peace. Volski recalled that Mikhail Kavelashvili had previously visited Baku.

The MP added that the development of relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia is of ​​special importance. According to him, the stance expressed by the parties was reflected during the meetings of the foreign ministers of the three countries in Tbilisi.