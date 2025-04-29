USA announces imminent trade deal with India, Japan and South Korea

29 Apr. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington could conclude a trade agreement with India soon. Productive negotiations are also underway with Japan and South Korea.

"I believe we will be able to announce some results regarding India. I also see the outlines of a future deal with South Korea. We have also had substantive negotiations with Japan",

Scott Bessent said.

According to Bessent, Asian countries have shown the greatest interest in agreements on trade tariffs with Washington.

Let us remind that in April, the US introduced "mutual" tariffs on supplies of products from 185 countries. The duty on Chinese goods was set at 125%. American goods in China will be subject to the same duty.