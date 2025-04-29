Media: Israel plans to expand military operation in Gaza

29 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tel Aviv intends to expand its military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, media reports.

According to Ynet, Israel has begun mobilizing reservists. This happened after the country's military and political leadership rejected a deal proposed by Hamas, which involved Israel withdrawing troops from Gaza within five years in exchange for the release of hostages.

It should be noted that Israel has established control over 30% of Gaza's territory since the resumption of military operations in the enclave in March. The IDF is strengthening control over territories in the southern and northern parts of the Strip.