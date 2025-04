30 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The next groups of former internally displaced persons are returning to the Azerbaijani villages of Sarijaly in the Aghdam district.

The families left for their native lands from the Garadagh district of Baku on April 29.

At this stage, 35 families, or 158 people, are returning to Sarijaly.

Yesterday, 39 families arrived in Sarijaly and were given keys to new homes.