Israel ready to strike decisive blow against Hamas in the near future

1 May. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IDF

The Israeli military may soon strike a crushing blow against Hamas in Gaza. The radicals are holding 59 hostages.

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said that the IDF may soon strike a decisive blow against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The radicals continue to hold 59 hostages, and Israel is ready to increase the power and speed of operations in Gaza, the IDF Chief of Staff said.

"The IDF is ready to strike them (the radicals) a decisive blow. We will use all the forces at our disposal, increase the pace and power of our operations,”

– Zamir said.