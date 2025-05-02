Fire on Elbrus: Cafe burns down at Mir station

2 May. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

At night, the emergency occurred on Elbrus. A fire broke out at the Mir station, resulting in the complete destruction of a cafe.

"Last night, a cafe burned down at the Mir station on an area of ​​60 square meters. The fire occurred at 01:37 Moscow time at an altitude of 3,500 meters. At 06:10, the fire was extinguished with improvised means",

the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic announced.

The high-mountain catering facility had no fire-fighting water supply.

18 people and 2 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined.