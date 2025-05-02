US State Department: Iran should allow inspectors access to all nuclear facilities

2 May. 16:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Allowing inspections to all Iranian nuclear facilities will demonstrate that the Iranian nuclear program is not aimed at the development of weapons, US Secretary of State and President Donald Trump's interim national security adviser Marco Rubio said on Fox News.

"If Iran really wants peaceful nuclear energy, and not weapons, it should not be afraid of inspections - including with the participation of American inspectors. Countries with a peaceful nuclear program do not enrich uranium and do not hide facilities",

Rubio said.

According to him, the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran (JCPOA) was a mistake, since it allowed for restrictions on access to Iranian military facilities.

Rubio added that the USA couldnot allow Iran to become a nuclear power.

Let us remind you that the fourth round of consultations between Iran and the USA on the nuclear deal was supposed to take place on May 3. However, it became known the day before that the negotiations had been postponed.