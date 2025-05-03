Rubio to hold two positions in the US at once, media report

3 May. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the National Museum of American Diplomacy

The US Secretary of State will hold the position of Assistant to the President for National Security for an unidentified time. Trump personally asked him to combine these two jobs.

Marco Rubio, who currently holds the post of Secretary of State of the United States, will also work as Assistant to the President for National Security, informed sources report.

According to the Politico, he will hold these positions for at least six months.

The sources note that a number of the US leader's advisers want him to continue holding these positions longer.