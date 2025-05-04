Houthis attack Tel Aviv airport

4 May. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported an attack by Yemeni Houthis on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The information about the attack was confirmed by the Houthi side.

It is known that a ballistic missile was fired towards Israel, which fell in the vicinity of ​​Ben Gurion Airport. The IDF press service confirmed the missile strike.

It is noted that the city's airport is currently closed for takeoffs and landings. While there is no official confirmation of casualties, some media report one person dead.